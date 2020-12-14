Brewery Vivant celebrates 10 year anniversary with release of J’aison Ale

The Spaulding’s will host a 10-year toast via Facebook Live on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. They invite their community of supporters to join them online or at the pub.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids iconic Brewery Vivant celebrates its 10 year anniversary on Dec. 20. And to celebrate, the brewery is releasing a pub-only beer on draft and in cans on Dec. 17 called J’aison.

The beer has never been made commercially, but was the first recipe owner Jason Spaulding worked on while defining the styles of beer the brewery would become known for.

“Our vision for Vivant has always been to make beers that take inspiration from traditional European styles but with the addition of American ingenuity,” said Jason Spaulding. “This petite saison is brewed with orange peel and Tellicherry black peppercorns, it’s quite drinkable at 5.4% abv and has the sweet aroma of oranges with a bit of a kick from the peppercorns.”

Fans of Vivant’s Zaison will taste the resemblance to the strong saison that has been available throughout the years and has developed a cult following.

Also back for limited release is another favorite from the past, Pothole Stout, which is made in partnership with Sparrows Coffee. Pothole Stout will be available on draft and in cans at the pub on Dec. 22, as well as in distribution throughout Michigan.

Brewery Vivant has earned a reputation for being a top destination brewery in Michigan, as well as a community-focused business and certified B Corporation.

The pub is located in a LEED certified historic former funeral chapel in the East Hills neighborhood and has received numerous dining awards for their casual fine dining menu, most notably their Duck Nachos which are named among “The best nachos across America” from Thrillist.

Although indoor dining is not allowable at this time, Vivant’s outdoor heated beer garden and patio are open for service in addition to takeout and delivery for both beer and food via their online ordering system.

The Spaulding’s will host a 10-Year toast via Facebook Live on December 20 at 7 p.m. They invite their community of supporters to join them online or at the

pub.

