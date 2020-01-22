SHELBY, Mich — A family-owned, fruit processor in Oceana County is expanding its operations and adding more than 50 jobs to the community.

Peterson Farms, Inc. plans on investing $22 million in the expansion, which according to a release from the Right Place and Oceana County Economic Alliance, will create 54 jobs.

The 35,536 square-foot expansion is part of a collaboration with Peterson Farms, the Right Place, Oceana County Economic Alliance (OCEA), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Michigan Community Capital (MCC) and Michigan Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Peterson Farms' expansion is a result of upcoming growth to its product lines. The company will soon acquire juice bottling and applesauce lines from out-of-state facilities, as well as additional equipment for blueberry processing and apple peeling. The company will be able to procure more than 115 million additional pounds of fruit from growers in the county and across Michigan.

This expansion is being supported by:

A $1,000,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded through the MEDC and Michigan Strategic Fund

$3,150,000 in New Market Tax Credit Equity from Michigan Community Capital and PNC Bank

$135,000 grant from the MDARD Michigan Food and Agriculture Investment Fund

The company was established in 1984 by fourth generation fruit grower, Earl Peterson, and is now a market leader in frozen fruit and fresh-cut apple processing. Peterson Farms processes products such as apples, sweet and tart cherries, peaches, blueberries, ciders, sliced apples and more, producing over 150 million pounds of fruit products and 7 million gallons of apple juices and ciders on an annual basis. The company is Oceana County’s largest employer, with up to 900 seasonal and full-time employees during peak season.

