GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — Many Michigan bike shops reopened Monday and over the weekend, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave businesses the green light.

Freewheeler Bike Shop had been patiently waiting over the last few weeks to bring their employees in.

"A couple sleepless nights thinking what are we going to do," owner, Kurt Bryan said, "...repairs ranges from $60 and up, so when you have four to five mechanics that don’t have any bikes to work on, that can get a little rough."

Freewheeler Bike Shop was able to pay their employees during its closure, and when the shop reopened on Saturday, Bryan said he was able to make up for the time away.

"Since Friday we’ve taken in about 140 repairs, which is kind of crazy. We’ve got guys going nonstop in the back room, and we’ll get them done," he assured.

Other local repair shops like Central District Cyclery have also seen a boom since they've opened their doors.

"Business is up, and customers seem to be relieved to work with a shop," owner Nate Phelps said, "It feels great to be back open and serving the community."

All open shops are still subject to health and social distancing rules under Whitmer's mandate.

Bryan said his crew will be wiping down all the bikes as employees bring them in and are only offering curbside assistance and delivery.

The shop has a tent set up outside for customers with hand sanitizer available.

According to Bryan the shops are open in time to cash in on peak biking season. He added the Stay at Home order may even be drumming up business.

"People are kind of stuck at home. They don’t have much to do right now," Bryan said, "They’re just looking for something to do outside of the house and stay active while all this stuff is going on."

