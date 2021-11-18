Workers say raising wages will help save restaurant business

One Fair Wage joined State Rep. Rachel Hood calling for fair wages and applauding Grand Rapids restaurants already paying workers $15 per hour plus tips.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, One Fair Wage joined workers, employers, and community coalitions calling for fair wages for workers and applauding Grand Rapids restaurants that are already paying their staff more than the minimum wage.

One Fair Wage is a national nonprofit advocating for restaurant workers. According to the organization, they identified 122 restaurants in Michigan now paying an average wage of $13.41 per hour plus tips.

"It’s so important right now," said Chantel Watkins, lead organizer for One Fair Wage Michigan. "In restaurants, you see there’s only a couple of people working, versus how many used to after the pandemic. People are tired. They’re like, 'if I am gonna be poor, I’ll be poor at home.' So, it’s important to have employers willing to pay that wage, policy that’s willing to raise it and support employers, and workers ready to get that money."

Some restaurants in West Michigan are already paying more than the state minimum wage. Kyle VanStrein, co-owner of Long Road Distillery, increased their base wage for employers to at least $15 an hour. He said many now make much more than that with tips.

"We’re a small employer, small business," said VanStrein, "For us, it’s important the team that we have feels comfortable where they’re working, secure in what they’re doing, and feel like they can make it instead of living just living paycheck to paycheck."

VanStrein said he sees many employers raising wages out of necessity, trying to attract workers during a staffing shortage.

Meanwhile, some workers are still having difficulty with current minimum wage. Jada Sartor is a mother of three children, and works at Buffalo Wild Wings in the kitchen. She is a supporter for One Fair Wage.

"The living expenses, you can’t afford to support your family on the wage that is mostly provided for most jobs," said Sartor. "$9.65 an hour isn't enough. It's just not."

The event gave away $25 Honey Baked Ham gift cards. Watkins said while they enjoy giving gifts, they would rather it be just that. Instead, she called the gift cards "mutual aid help," knowing many wage workers would use that this holiday season.

State Representative Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids) also spoke at the event, in support of fair wages.

