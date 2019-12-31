GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frozen hard-boiled egg products that was used in salad bars at two Meijer stores in Grand Rapids have been recalled.

The multi-state recall affects the diced hard-boiled egg ingredients from Almark Foods, which were sold at the Knapps Corner Meijer and the Rockford Meijer on 10 Mile Road between Oct. 25 and Dec. 23.

The eggs have the potential risk of listeria. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

Customers who have purchased the product from Meijer (UPC – 79379900993 Diced Eggs Frozen 5 lb.) should throw it away or return it for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The hard boiled egg product was used in Meijer's salad bar.

