Monday, August 26, is Women's Equality Day -- and while women's rights in the U.S. have made huge leaps and bounds since the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 -- there are still many women who still struggle breaking through the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment.

According to the American Association of University Women, women are disproportionately underrepresented in leadership positions. Despite making up more than 50% of the population women only constitute 25% of legislators and less than 29% of business executives.

In 2018, the U.S. failed to place in the top 10 -- or even the top 40 -- of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 149 countries based on gender equality. The U.S. actually dropped to 51st position from its previous rank 49th, according to Wallethub.

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub ranked the Best and Worst States for Women's Rights.

The study takes a look at 17 indicators of gender equality, such as the gap between female and male executives and the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Michigan ranks 12 on the list. Maine took the number 1 spot.

