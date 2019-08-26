Monday, August 26, is Women's Equality Day -- and while women's rights in the U.S. have made huge leaps and bounds since the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 -- there are still many women who still struggle breaking through the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment. 

According to the American Association of University Women, women are disproportionately underrepresented in leadership positions. Despite making up more than 50% of the population women only constitute 25% of legislators and less than 29% of business executives.

In 2018, the U.S. failed to place in the top 10 -- or even the top 40 -- of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 149 countries based on gender equality. The U.S. actually dropped to 51st position from its previous rank 49th, according to Wallethub.

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub ranked the Best and Worst States for Women's Rights.

The study takes a look at 17 indicators of gender equality, such as the gap between female and male executives and the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Michigan ranks 12 on the list. Maine took the number 1 spot. 

Best States for Women’s Rights 

  1. Maine
  2. Hawaii
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. New Mexico
  6. West Virginia
  7. Minnesota
  8. Colorado
  9. Vermont
  10. Delaware
  11. Alaska
  12. Michigan
  13. Iowa
  14. Massachusetts
  15. Montana
  16. Rhode Island
  17. California
  18. Arizona
  19. Ohio 
  20. Oregon
  21. New Hampshire
  22. Washington
  23. Connecticut
  24. Kentucky
  25. Wisconsin
  26. North Dakota
  27. Indiana
  28. Pennsylvania
  29. Tennessee
  30. New Jersey
  31. Arkansas
  32. South Dakota
  33. Maryland
  34. Nebraska
  35. Mississippi
  36. Florida
  37. Georgia
  38. Wyoming
  39. Illinois
  40. North Carolina
  41. Kansas
  42. Oklahoma
  43. Missouri
  44. Alabama
  45. Virginia
  46. Louisiana
  47. South Carolina
  48. Texas
  49. Idaho
  50. Utah

