4 suspects, including a GR man, arrested for carjacking in Mecosta County

The suspects and the car were located one day after the carjacking was reported. All four were arrested on a multitude of charges.

A stolen vehicle complaint was made on July 12 in Mecosta County. While investigating the area the following day, sheriffs located the vehicle and arrested four suspects, including one Grand Rapids man.

The four subjects were found at an address in the 300 Block of Millbrook Road in Millbrook Township. The vehicle was also found at the address.

Brandon Burch, a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was arrested on Felony Unlawfully Driving Away of an Automobile and Felony Selling of Stolen Property. He also had two other warrants from another jurisdiction.

Burch was accompanied by three other suspects. Kyle Chapman Jr., 33, from Millbrook was arrested for Felony Possession of Stolen Property (Vehicle) and a Parole Violation, along with two other warrants from another jurisdiction.

John Hubbard, 35, of Morley was arrested for Felony Violation of Controlled Substance Act for the Possession of Meth and a Parole Violation.

Danielle Hall, 34, from Morley was also arrested on two Felony warrants for Fail to Appear and Contempt of Court.

All four suspects are currently in custody in Mecosta County Jail after an arraignment from the 77th District Court. Burch, Hubbard and Chapman have a bond set at $50,000, and Hall has a bond of $2,000.

