MUSKEGON, Mich. — A mother's pain remains strong.

"It doesn't feel like 5 years. It still hurts but I know she's in a safe place now and no one can hurt her again," says Debra Reamer the mother of Rebekah Bletsch.

In June of 2014 Rebekah was jogging in Muskegon County when she was shot multiple times and killed. Jeffrey Willis was convicted of her murder and other crimes. He is currently serving two life sentences.

On Wednesday Rebekah's mom Debra Reamer visited the site of her daughter's murder.

"She was very cheerful, very outgoing, she had lots of friends," says Reamer.

Since the trial the Rebekah Bletsch law has been enacted because the family was upset that they didn't get a chance to make a statement to the killer.

RELATED: Snyder signs Rebekah Bletsch bill into law

"Nobody can walk out of the courtroom, they will have to sit and listen to what we have to say or anybody has to say," says Reamer.

There still is anger toward Willis' cousin Kevin Bluhm who is now free after serving time. The family believes that if Bluhm spoke up, Rebekah's murder could have been prevented.

"It's just the fact that he kept his mouth shut, Bluhm did. He never stepped forward to say what he did or what Willis was doing, nothing was ever said, so that took my daughter away from us so if he would of stepped forward and said what was going on, we wouldn't be going through this today," says Reamer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.