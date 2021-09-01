Charges filed against abduction suspect in two separate child assaults

The 39-year-old now faces kidnapping and child sex crime charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of luring children in an attempt to kidnap them is facing charges in two separate assaults.

Franklin Delano Farley, 39, is accused of an Aug. 26 assault. He faces one count of child sexual conduct and kidnapping.

In the other incident on Aug. 30, he's charged with kidnapping and assault with the intent to commit sexual penetration.

He will be arraigned in 61st District Court.

Investigators said Farley tried to lure boys between the ages of 5 and 13 with a ploy of helping him find his lost dog. The victims said he implied he had a weapon in at least one of the incidents.

The abduction attempts happened in the Alpine and Richmond area. Two of them happened near Richmond Park and near Harrison School.

Each victim gave a similar description of the man, who was caught on surveillance video.

Grand Rapids Police arrested Farley Tuesday morning without incident.

