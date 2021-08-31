GRPD says there have been at least 5 abduction attempts since August 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say they are searching for a man suspected in at least five child abduction attempts since Thursday, August 26.

Police say the general area of the attempts has been in the Alpine and Richmond area, with two of the attempts occurring near Richmond Park and near Harrison School.

Investigators say he tried to lure boys between the ages of 5 and 13 years of age, with a ploy of helping him find his lost dog. They say he implied he had a weapon in at least one of the incidents.

Each victim has given a similar description of the surveillance photos.

GRPD says the suspect should be considered as armed and dangerous. Do not approach if you see him and call 911 immediately.

He is described as a tan male, approximately 40 years of age, 5'10 to 6'0, heavy build, with a full black beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information or tips can contact the Grand Rapids Police Family Services Team: Sergeant Brendan Albert, 616.456.3421; Detective Wendy Dyer, 616.336.5177 or Detective Jeff Bouma, 616.336.3599. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer 616.774.2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.