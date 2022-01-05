Nearly a week later, bobcat still missing from Blandford Nature Center

The bobcat that went missing from her Grand Rapids enclosure nearly a week ago still has not been found.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bobcat that went missing from her Grand Rapids enclosure nearly a week ago still has not been found.

Artemis, a bobcat who lives at Blandford Nature Center, went missing twice in the past few weeks — once on Dec. 17 and again on Dec. 31.

Blandford Nature Center says there are 'no new developments' in the search at this time, but staff 'remain hopeful' that Artemis will return home.

Artemis was spotted on trail cams around Blandford's property Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The Nature Center's staff says Artemis's brother, Apollo, is being housed at John Ball Zoo and is 'doing well.'

The bobcat enclosure will be updated with some reinforcements next week. Staff says they will plan to bring Apollo home once the improvements are complete.

Blandford staff say due to Artemis' age and size, she will likely not be a threat to humans or most animals. She is around the size of a large house cat and her prey includes rabbits, squirrels and other smaller animals.

The two bobcats lost their mother in a car accident soon after they were born and it was unlikely they would survive in the wild on their own, so Apollo and Artemis found a home at Blandford Nature Center.

Anyone with sightings is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department's non-emergency dispatch number at (616)456-3400.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.