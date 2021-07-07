Body of man missing since Friday recovered from Bass Lake

Police say the boat the man had been operating was found unoccupied and going in circles on Friday.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The body of a man who went missing Friday afternoon on Bass Lake was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Police say that 62-year-old John Decker, from Lake Bluff, Illinois, went missing Friday afternoon. The boat he had been operating was found going in circles, unoccupied.

Mason County police recovered Decker's body around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation.

