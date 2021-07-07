Body of man missing since Friday recovered from Bass Lake

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The body of a man who went missing Friday afternoon on Bass Lake was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Police say that 62-year-old John Decker, from Lake Bluff, Illinois, went missing Friday afternoon. The boat he had been operating was found going in circles, unoccupied.
Mason County police recovered Decker's body around 5 p.m. Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.