Bowling leagues can resume play next week

Masks and social distancing will be required in order for play to resume on September 9th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Whitmer's executive order this week allows for some organized sports to resume and that includes bowling leagues.

Local bowlers we talked with say they have missed their favorite past time.

"I miss the people, just the friendships you have and all of a sudden they're gone and communication has only been through Facebook and it's just not the same as in person," says Carrie Rothley.

But many believe that bowling alleys will continue to struggle until they can fully open to the public and allow concessions.

"It's heartbreaking, it really is, it's their livelihood, it's their life," says Rothley.

Masks and social distancing will be required in order for play to resume on September 9th.