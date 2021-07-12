Change may finally be coming for Flint water crisis case

The fairness hearing for the Flint’s $600 million water settlement is set to begin today.

FLINT, Mich. — The fairness hearing to determine whether the state’s $600 million Flint water crisis settlement is approved starts today, Attorney General Dana Nessel reports. The decision will be made by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The Flint water crisis began in 2014 when, in order to save money, the city took water from the Flint River without treating it properly. The water was filled with lead and other harmful chemicals. The water made some residents sick and created a frenzy for clean water across the city.

Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state’s portion of the preliminary agreement in August. This would settle the lawsuits against Michigan from when the city first started to take its water from the Flint River.

The settlement was given preliminary approval in January, which allowed Flint residents affected by the water crisis to seek financial compensation in the case.

Now, the hearing could officially approve the settlement funds, possibly ending a seven-year-long battle for compensation for Flint residents.

Defendants that joined the settlement include the City of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center and Rowe Professional Services Co., Nessel said.

The hearing is expected to last from Monday at 10 a.m. to Thursday, with no court on Wednesday. Judge Judith Levy will listen to arguments and objections during the hearing to determine whether the settlement is fair.

A final ruling is expected later this summer.

Pending approval, the settlement would distribute funds to claimants across the city. In total, the state will have contributed $1 billion to Flint’s relief efforts. The state has provided nearly $423 million in recovery funds to the Flint water emergency over the past seven years.

This settlement, however, will be the largest amount given to Flint to date.

To keep up with the week’s proceedings, visit the court’s website. To view the hearing, individuals can request virtual courtroom access here.

