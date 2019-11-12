CHICAGO — A Chicago Park District pickup that was spreading salt on a lakefront path Wednesday slid on ice into Lake Michigan, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a distress call of a vehicle in the water around 7:14 a.m., ABC 7 reports. The two men inside of the pickup truck were able to escape before it was submerged in water.

Police said the men were not injured.

A Chicago alderman tweeted about the incident, saying he is glad that both workers are safe but that district will be down to one salt truck for awhile.

"It is currently submerged in the Lake," Alderman Brendan Reilly said.

