GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christmas Day is fast approaching and if you need to ship gifts out, you'll want to know the deadlines to ensure they get to where they need to be ON TIME!

If you're shipping presents to a military base, you'll need to use USPS first-class shipping and priority mail. The deadline to ensure those packages arrive on time is Wednesday, Dec. 11.

For domestic shipping in the U.S., the deadline for ground service is Saturday, Dec. 14.

For first class mail, the deadline is Friday, Dec. 20. For priority mail, the deadline is Saturday, Dec. 21.

Be sure to mark your calendars and get your mail shipped out!

WFMY

