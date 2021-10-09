Community invited to take part in Grand Rapids' 9/11 Memorial stair climb

Everyone who takes part will carry with them the image and name of one of the public safety members that died on 9/11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Memorials will take place all over the country, including right here at home.

A memorial stair climb at LMCU Ballpark begins at 9 a.m.

The annual event is expected to be bigger than ever before with hundreds of public safety members making the climb to honor the fallen. The community is invited and encouraged to attend.

Participants will climb 110 stadium steps duplicating the 110-floor climb that many New York City public safety members made to rescue civilians on that day 20 years ago.

Everyone who takes part will carry with them the image and name of one of the public safety members that died that day.

What started in Denver, Colorado came to Grand Rapids ten years ago and has since grown into a nationwide event.

Money raised will go to the National Fallen Firefighter's Foundation.

Organizers say the goal of the memorial stair climb is to "never forget."

“We'd love to see people from all over the place, come along and walk with us. And we have cards here that when you start the climb, you carry a card of somebody that's fallen and ring the bell in their name. And I think that experience for anybody outside of the fire service or law enforcement is an eye-opening experience and something that everybody should take part in at least sometime in their life," said Lance Korhorn, a firefighter with the Cascade Township Fire Department.

You can register online or show up in person beginning at 8 a.m. to sign-up.

Children under 18 are free to make the climb as well.

New this year is a pancake breakfast for all participants and their families to enjoy after they make the climb.

The Whitecaps will pay tribute at their game Saturday night at 7 p.m. where 96-year-old World War II veteran John Pylman will sing the national anthem.

