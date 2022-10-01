13 READS: October events coming to Hackley Public Library

From storytimes to true crime discussions, there's something for everyone at the Hackley Public Library this October.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As fall sets in, the Hackley Public Library has announced their October programming, boasting storytimes, crafting events and more.

The schedule includes activities for kids, teens and adults—and while some are themed for the spooky season, there's something for everyone. Events kick off on Oct. 3.

Kids and teens can enjoy take and make crafts throughout the month. Kids can make a circle weaving project that can be used as a decoration, potholder and more. Teens can pick up a kit to make a Viking lucet weaving to celebrate Leif Erikson Day.

Other crafting events include a macramé keychain activity for teens, and a fossil craft for people of all ages to drop in and enjoy.

Preschool storytimes will be held each Friday of the month. Participants will be read stories by library staff, have snacks and enjoy music. There will also be a Halloween storytime, where costumes are encouraged!

Ongoing adult programs will continue through the month, like the Left to Write creative writing group. On Oct. 7, a collection of zines made by West Michigan artists will be released. The event will also have information about creating zines and getting involved with the zines collection.

If you're looking for a scarier event, join true crime writer Tobin Buhk to learn about unsolved crimes in Michigan. The discussion will include true crime stories taking place in Dowagiac, Ferndale, Detroit and more. The event is free, and registration is preferred.

The library will also be hosting a musical performance and a community resource fair. For a full list of events at the library, along with dates and registration information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.