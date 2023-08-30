Literacy Center of West Michigan receives nearly $200k federal grant to promote digital access, literacy

The Literacy Center has been awarded nearly $200,000 to help bridge the digital divide for residents without internet access.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Literacy Center of West Michigan was awarded nearly $200,000 in federal grant money to help bridge the digital divide for residents without internet access.

The internet is a vital tool in the modern world that at times is taken for granted.

For some, internet access isn't a given, but instead can be a real challenge.

That's why the Literacy Center of West Michigan is making it their mission to remove barriers to broadband internet. And their new federal grant is helping them do just that.

Statistics from Grand Rapids shows that in the 49503 zip code alone, nearly 30 percent of residents don't have internet at home.

The Literacy Center says this is why their programs are so vital.

"Ensuring that as many people as possible get access to internet is a huge part of our mission," said Executive Director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan Wendy Falb.

And access is only the beginning for many people, who also need to learn basic computer literacy skills.

"Being able to...go on your health care portal, navigate a Zoom meeting, turn on your computer, you know, click on to Wi-Fi. Some basics that we take for granted, are all part of the learning curve for a lot of the adults we work with," Falb added.

Their goal is to implement more than 100 programs and events over the next two years to improve internet literacy and access in the region.

The Literacy Center was the only organization in West Michigan to receive this kind of grant.

You can learn more about the Literacy Center of West Michigan and its programs and events at LiteracyCenterWM.org.

