$40 million Grand Rapids affordable housing development set to open end of 2024

Hope Network and its local partners showcased their affordable housing development slated to open in December of 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss helped celebrate a collaborative effort by Hope Network and other local partners to bring affordable housing to the city Monday.

A new affordable housing development is in the works at 1460 Fulton Avenue East in Grand Rapids.

The old Fulton Manor buildings are being repurposed into the Eastpointe Commons, a 118-unit affordable apartment complex slated to open in December 2024.

The $40 million development was spearheaded by Hope Network with help from nearly a dozen local partners.

“All of us are well aware that we have a housing crisis. We also know that there are a lot of people struggling with homelessness. The solution to homelessness is housing. Housing at all price points, but particularly permanent supportive housing. It’s one of those areas that we have to invest more in if we're going to move people into stable housing," said Mayor Bliss at the celebration ceremony.

The housing development hopes to help address homelessness by providing affordable housing during a housing crisis in the community.

Eastpointe Commons will provide homes for families and individuals. The housing development will include 77 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom units and 5 three-bedroom units.

“We believe in making a difference and making a stronger community,” said Hope Network CEO Robert Von Kaenel. “So, whether a person is facing a physical barrier, a mental barrier, or a psychological barrier, we're there to help them stand up, get better, and ultimately live their best lives.”

Construction at the housing development began on June 30 and the first residents are expected to move in by the end of 2024. A grand opening is scheduled for early 2025.

Hope Network says that the financing for Eastpointe Commons was been made possible through the collaboration of several organizations, including Cinnaire Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Fifth Third Bank, CPC Financial, HUD CPF Community Grant, and the City of Grand Rapids MEDC Grant.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.