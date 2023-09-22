Farmhaus Cider Co. purchases, reopens Moelker Orchards

Moelker Orchards is now Farmhaus Farms and will continue to offer many of the same products and services customers loved along with some new things.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Moelker Orchards closed after 115 years of business in December 2022, it was unclear what the site of the beloved orchard would become.

As of September 2023, Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville purchased Moelker Orchards and will be restoring it to its previous century-old glory.

"When we learned this beautiful family farm was for sale and being eyed for development we had to do everything we could to save it," said President of Farmhaus John Behrens. "We are excited to take our experience creating a fun, welcoming and unique family environment in Hudsonville and applying that to the farm in Grand Rapids."

The orchard first opened in 1907 and provided fresh fruits like apples, cherries, peaches and more. The farm market featured local jams, donuts, fudge, pies and other baked goods, while the farm hosted activities like wagon rides and a pumpkin patch.

Moelker Orchards will now be known as Farmhaus Farms and will continue to offer many of the same products and services customers loved along with some new things.

"Our new bakery will be showcasing some old favorites, as well as several innovative new recipes, which is what Farmhaus is known for. We can't wait to welcome back customers, new and old, to the farm," said co-owner of Farmhaus Megan Odegaard.

Farmhaus Farms is open at 9265 Kenowa Avenue SW in Grand Rapids and offers a selection of fruit and bakery items all grown and prepared onsite.

