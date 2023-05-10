Behind-the-scenes look at 'Pulaski Days' preparations

The annual celebration of Polish heritage held every October is underway in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The annual celebration of Polish heritage held every October is now underway in Grand Rapids.

Many of the halls on the city's 'West Side' are getting ready for several days of food, music and fun.

13 ON YOUR SIDE got a behind-the-scenes look at Eastern Avenue Hall. They will open their doors Friday evening.

The "Polish heritage" celebration includes music and food shared with family and friends. 14 halls on the city’s 'West Side' are participating in the event serving polish dishes. And all this work is done by volunteers.

“We have been volunteering here for about 10 years...we actually had our wedding reception here and 2012,” said Kitchen Coordinator Robin Koziol.

For the past 10 years Robin and her husband have perfected a ‘game plan’ when preparing food for thousands of people.

“I start getting my orders out on Monday. Start cooking food and organizing on Tuesday, or Wednesday is full prep Thursday full prep and Friday service,” said Chef Rob Koziol.

And they say this work is something they can take pride in.

“My husband's family is Polish and so we have great pride in our heritage and we like to provide food that maybe people don't normally try to have lots of good options to try a little taste of some Polish heritage,” said Robin.

If you’re on the fence about attending the event, they encourage the community to get out of their comfort zone.

“Everyone's gotta try new things. if you don't stop trying new things, you're not you're not doing anything right. you know, you gotta you gotta keep going," said Rob.

There will also be live Polka music playing throughout the weekend in the Hall.

A full list of 'Pulaski Days' events can be found here.

