Grand Rapids Public Library now offering board game rentals to library cardholders

As of Sept. 5, library cardholders will have the ability to check out board games from a vast online catalog, from Candy Land to Battleship.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has added board games to its collection of materials for library cardholders to check out.

As of Sept. 5 board games can be checked out from the Main Library, the West Leonard Branch and the Yankee Clipper branch.

Cardholders are welcome to explore which games are available on GRPL's online catalog. Some of the games included are Trouble, Guess Who?, Battleship and Giant Uno.

The catalog also allows viewers to see which games are checked out, place holds on favorites, or watch instruction videos for games they don't know how to play.

The board games come in addition to other opportunities the library offers to cardholders such as using a library card to check out a pass to area museums, botanical gardens and zoos. On occasion, local performing arts venues also provide tickets for cardholders to check out.

“Libraries are investing in game collections because gameplay supports our mission to provide opportunities to connect with others, practice critical thinking, and support literacy skills for patrons of all ages,” Ann Neff Rohs, Collection Services Director, said. “There are so many benefits we have seen in having games available to play in the library and we are excited to expand that impact and spread it out throughout the community."

If you'd like to get your own GRPL card, you can sign up online or in person at any of their eight branches. It's free for all, but those under the age of 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian with them to sign up.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.