GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library held an event Sunday afternoon honoring the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.

Dia de los Muertos is a holiday that honors family and friends who have passed on. And a part of that celebration includes loved ones coming together to build an altar that pays tribute to the life and memory of the dead.

At the library, local residents who wanted to share the memory of their family and friends built altars that have been on display since Oct. 30. On Sunday, the library hosted a free Family Day, which included educational activities like a bilingual story time, live music, crafts and face painting.

Food was provided by two local restaurants: El Granjero and Tamales Mary.

