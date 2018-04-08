Bryce Carlson successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, going from St. John's, Newfoundland to St. Mary's on the Isles on Scilly.

Carlson, a graduate of Mona Shores High School starting training for this journey over a year ago in Muskegon. He set out on the journey on June 27 and finished on Aug. 4.

When he arrived, he was greeted by a crowd of supporters, people waiting for an autograph and a hot pizza.

Bryce Carlson's journey across the Atlantic.

The unique rowing vessel that Carlson used was built in England. It was a solo journey that did not have any other support vessels.

The Ocean Rowing Society has recorded only 15 successful solo unsupported North Atlantic crossings. And they were at St. Mary's when Carlson arrived to record an official time.

Carlson's Facebook page said that he is the first American ro row solo from west to east across the North Atlantic.

Carlson said that he originally got the idea to row across the Atlantic while he was running from Los Angeles to Washington D.C.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM