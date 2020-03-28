GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors at a condominium complex in Grand Rapids are coming together to show their gratitude to the first responders who are serving the West Michigan community during the coronavirus pandemic. Every day, they are waving the American flag on their balconies as a way of saying thank you.

Rob VanSuilichem, a resident of the River House At Bridgewater Place Condominiums and organizer of the event, said he and his neighbors want the first responders to know that the community appreciates them.

"Medical professionals, truck drivers, food service [employees]—anyone who's still working to keep us afloat—we want to show our appreciation and our gratitude to thank them for what they're doing," he said.

Residents at River House At Bridgewater Place Condominiums display a "thank you" sign to show their appreciation for the first responders who are working to protect and provide for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The flag waving takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The first day was Friday, March 27, and it will continue to happen until further notice, according to VanSuilichem.

"River House solutes you! <3 Thank you!" he wrote in all caps on a Facebook post that explained Bridgewater Place's plans.

