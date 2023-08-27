1 man dead after shooting in Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for information regarding the incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night. The Department of Public Safety is now asking for information regarding the incident.

Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Stockbridge Avenue, near Cameron Street.

They found the man and say he was struck by gunfire. He was brought to he hospital where he later died.

It's not clear if any arrests have been made.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

