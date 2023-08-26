Armed male suspect with female against her will in Allendale Township

Authorities say the man is armed.

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say they are actively responding to a barricaded subject, who is armed and with a woman against her will.

Deputies received reports of the incident on Vail Avenue on Friday night at 8:40 p.m. Their office says a 37-year-old male suspect was making homicidal comments while being armed with a firearm. Deputies then found the suspect inside a home and is believed to be armed.

They also say a 56-year-old female is in the home with the suspect against her will. The two are believed to know each other, and there are no known injuries.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Critical Response Team and Crisis Negotiators are on the scene and communicating with the suspect. Neighbors of the house have been evacuated from the area.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area or to shelter in place, as this is an active incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.