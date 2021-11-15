1 Year Later: Grand Rapids mother needs help finding son's killer

Damon Bradley, 43, and a father of two, was shot and killed one year ago on Nov. 15 in the Creston neighborhood.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids mother isn't giving up on finding her son's killer.

Damon Bradley, 43, and a father of two, was shot and killed one year ago on Nov. 15 in the 1400 block of Plainfield Avenue NE in the Creston neighborhood.

Bradley's mother, Pamela is frustrated with the lack of answers in her son's homicide and hopes someone in the community knows something and does the right thing.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released a big clue in the case--surveillance footage showing the alleged suspect walking in the area.

"Oh my God and they can't figure out who it is. It hurts so bad. I just don't know how to take that," Pamela said.

Pamela said the suspect shot Damon outside Damon's apartment on Plainfield Avenue NE.

"Somebody told him to come to the front and wait. As he was waiting, he was ambushed and murdered."

Police want people to pay close attention to the suspect in the footage.

"Pretty distinctive shoes as far as the clothing goes, "said Sgt. Dan Adams, a spokesperson with GRPD. "His mannerisms, his walk. It's very unusual. The gait and the stride."

Silent Observer will pay a $2,500 reward for information through their tip lines that lead to the killer's arrest.

"It's interesting because most people who call us don't claim the reward. They're doing it because it's the right thing to do," said Chris Cameron with Silent Observer.

Pamela won't give up on finding justice, because a mother's love for her son never dies.

"I'm saying to the person himself, come out, come out wherever you are, because you're going to be found out who you are one way or the other," she said.

The suspect's described as 5'9" to 6' tall, wearing dark pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask and white/black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Damon’s death and who is involved is urged to contact Silent Observer, safely and anonymously, at 616.774.2345 or at silentobserver.org.

Silent Observer will be highlighting more unsolved homicides once a week for the next few weeks.

