IONIA COUNTY, Mich.- Three people have been arrested in Ionia County and charged with lying to police, possession of a controlled substance, and smuggling contraband into a correctional facility.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's office an officer pulled over a car on Zahm Rd. and made contact with the three people.

Police found marijuana and paraphernalia they say is associated with the use of heroin.

All three subjects were taken into custody and taken to the Ionia County Jail. Once in jail, the three were fingerprinted and it was discovered that they gave false information to the deputy about their identification.

One of the subjects was found attempting to smuggle heroin into the Ionia County Jail but it was discovered by a corrections officer and confiscated.

The charges are as follows:

Justin Jenkins, 29-year-old from Belding – Possession of Marijuana and False Information to a Police Officer. Jenkins also had several warrants outstanding for his arrest and is being held with no bond.

Latina Millen 28-year-old from Greenville – Possession of Heroin (felony), Jail – Furnishing Contraband to Prisoners/Possession (felony), Possession of Marijuana. She is being held with a $10,000 bond.

Jesse Moore 26-year-old from Orleans – Possession of Marijuana, False Information to a Police Officer, and Drove While License Expired. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

