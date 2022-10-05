ATV driver charged in May reckless driving incident

Ricardo Augustin Amaya-Morales was charged with fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer and firearm charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An ATV driver has been charged with fleeing and eluding and felonious assault on a police officer that stemmed from a May incident with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

In May, officers arrested an ATV driver, identified as Juan Rene Amaya, in the intersection of Burton Street and Division Avenue for driving a motorcycle recklessly and fleeing and eluding a patrol car.

While that arrest was happening, another ATV driver was seen driving recklessly, and police say the driver was driving dangerously close to officers and blocking traffic. Officers attempted to arrest the driver, but he fled the scene.

On June 20, 28-year-old Ricardo Augustin Amaya-Morales was arrested in connection to the May incident. He was charged with fleeing and eluding and felonious assault on a police officer.

Officers issued a search warrant for Amaya-Morales' home. Charges of felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition were added after the search.

The ATV drivers are connected to a group of four-wheelers and dirt bikes that ride in downtown Grand Rapids and surrounding neighborhoods.

This has been something the city has been dealing with for the last three years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started, as fewer people were on the roads.

“The illegal activity by these riders has been terrorizing people in downtown Grand Rapids and in residential neighborhoods,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “It’s a serious problem for the community. These arrests show that GRPD is committed to taking enforcement action and to following through when drivers are identified. Pedestrians, other drivers, kids on bikes or playing in their yards, they all deserve a safe environment.”

