2 teens seriously injured after being ejected from ATV

Neither of the boys were wearing helmets.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two teenage boys were seriously injured Saturday morning after being ejected from an ATV in Mecosta County.

Police say the boys, who are 13 and 14, were riding an ATV around 11:27 a.m. and crashed into a barn. Both were ejected from the ATV and neither were wearing helmets.

Both boys were transported to Spectrum Health Grand Rapids, one by EMS and the other by AeroMed.

The crash is still under investigation.

