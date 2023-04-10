Woman charged in Greenville hit-skip crash that killed teenager, hurt two others enters no contest plea

Brandy Sue Jones entered a no-contest plea Wednesday to three felony counts connected to the hit-and-run crash in August that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The woman accused of striking three teenage boys with her car and then leaving the scene in August entered a no-contest plea in court Wednesday.

Brandy Sue Jones, 40, pleaded no contest to the following charges, according to online court records:

Failure to stop at scene-when at fault-resulting in death (15-year felony)

Accident-Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting impairment/death (5-year felony)

Accident-Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting impairment/death (5-year felony)

She could face 25 years in prison.

She is accused of hitting and killing 14-year-old Jamison Lafferty with her car on Tuesday, Aug. 8 around 9:30 p.m. on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township.

She is also accused of injuring two other teenagers with her car before fleeing the scene. One of the boys suffered a broken pelvis, while the other suffered two broken ankles from the crash.

Authorities tracked down the vehicle involved in the crash and found Jones. She was interviewed by detectives and they said she admitted she was the driver in the crash.

Police say that she told investigators she knew she had hit something that night, but didn't know what she hit. She said she realized the next day when she saw news reports of the crash.

During her arraignment, a prosecutor claimed that Jones hid evidence, was on parole at the time of the crash and later tested positive for meth.

Jones was convicted of a meth charge back in 2020 and has been on parole since March 2023.

Jones also has previous convictions of driving without a license, as well as past civil infractions of driving without proof of insurance and not having a registration, according to online court records.

Her bond has been set at $1 million.

