Older brother charged with child abuse in Norton Shores homicide case, court docs say

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The older brother of the boy who was starved to death has been charged with child abuse.

Court records show Paul Byron Ferguson, 20, has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Child Abuse in the 60th District Court. The charge was filed on Thursday.

The charge stems from the arrest and charging of Ferguson's mother, Shanda Vander Ark, who police say starved and repeatedly tortured her 15-year-old son, Timothy Ferguson, to death.

Timothy’s body showed signs of malnutrition and hypothermia, according to information revealed when Vander Ark appeared in court, alleged by investigators to have been caused by ice baths and deprivation of food.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson had previously called this case "the most disturbing case he has seen in his career."

It is not yet known when Ferguson will next appear in court.

Vander Ark is next due in court July 21 for a probable cause hearing. Her request for bond was denied.

