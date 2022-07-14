Organized crime group steals up to $16k from Kalamazoo ULTA store, still at large

While the incidents occured in Oshtemo Township, police believe the suspects are from Grand Rapids.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The price people have to pay for beauty can be considered extreme, so some have decided to just not pay at all.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff Office is investigating multiple incidents of theft at ULTA Beauty. The incidents happened on July 11 and 13 at the West Main St. location in Oshtemo Township.

Police say the crimes are committed by an organized crime group who have stolen up to $16,000 in merchandise, mainly perfume.

Their tactic? Rush into the store and grab as much things as possible in less than a minute, then fleeing before an employee can stop them.

While it has not been confirmed, police are led to believe the suspects are from Grand Rapids.

Surveillance from the ULTA Beauty store has managed to get photos of them. The suspects have also been caught on video.

If you or anyone you know have leads or believe the suspects look familiar, KCSO asks that you contact them or Silent Observer.

