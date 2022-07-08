East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department releases description of home invasion suspect

The suspect is also believed to have been involved in several vehicle thefts in East Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in a home invasion and multiple car thefts in the East Grand Rapids area.

One suspect was arrested following the home invasion, but another suspect escaped from police.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department released a description of the suspect on Friday afternoon:

"The individual is described as a Black male age 16-19, weighing 120-130 pounds, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing dark clothing. This individual is believed to have been involved in several vehicle thefts in East Grand Rapids and the surrounding communities."

If you have any information about the home invasion, please call Public Safety at (616) 949-7010 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Photos of the suspect were provided by the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department:

On Thursday, police said they responded to a report of a home invasion and car theft on Cambridge Boulevard SE, south of Lake Drive around 6 a.m.

Investigators at the scene concluded that two suspects had broken into a home, stealing a purse and the homeowner's Range Rover.

The stolen vehicle was tracked to the vicinity of Brooktree Lane, off Fulton Street East. Police say that two suspects fled from the vehicle and one was arrested. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department says that they are stepping up patrols and staffing across the city in response to an increase in thefts involving homes and vehicles.

Police are asking residents aware of suspicious activity in their neighborhood are encouraged to check their home cameras and call Public Safety if they see anything.

