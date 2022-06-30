11-year-old in custody after assault, attempted car theft; another suspect at large

Police say a woman suffered a head injury after juveniles attempted to steal her vehicle. One person is at large and an 11-year-old boy is in custody.

WYOMING, Mich. — An 11-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after a group of juveniles attempted to steal a woman's car in Wyoming.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 3200 block of Woodward Avenue SW. Responding officers located a 41-year-old woman suffering from a head injury. Police say a group of juveniles assaulted the woman in an attempt to steal her vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police were able to take a suspect who had fled the scene into custody. The suspect is 11 years old and is being lodged at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

A second suspect is still at large. Investigators say the 11-year-old suspect is not cooperating with police. The Combined Auto Theft Team is working to identify and locate the outstanding suspect.

The vehicle that the suspects were attempting to steal was a Kia Sorento. Police say it is unknown if this incident is connected to the recent uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai model vehicles.

The creation of the Combined Auto Theft Team, which spans multiple districts, is in response to this increase in car thefts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

