GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — (Grand Haven Tribune) - During a court hearing Tuesday, a 20-year-old Grand Haven man admitted to shaking his girlfriend’s baby to death in November 2018.

Cameron Michael Toppen pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse during the morning hearing in an Ottawa County courtroom that was nearly empty because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In exchange for his plea, a charge of first-degree murder will be dismissed at Toppen’s sentencing on May 18. Toppen faces up to life in prison on each of the charges, although the guidelines call for a range of between 15 and 25 years as a minimum.

Toppen was wearing a protective mask over his mouth and nose during Tuesday’s hearing. He was accompanied by his attorney, John Moritz, and stood respectfully and clearly answered questions from Judge Jon Hulsing during the hearing.

Toppen answered, “yes, sir,” when the judge questioned him about the Nov. 15, 2018, events that led to 8-month-old Scarlett Burrough’s death two days later. He was watching the child while Scarlett’s mother, Rachel Burroughs, and other members of the Grand Haven Township household were at work or at school.

In response to the judge’s questions, Toppen admitted that Scarlett was healthy prior to the incident, and he became frustrated when the child continued to cry, so he picked her up and violently shook her.

Toppen said he had previously given Scarlett appropriate care and knew that he was a big enough person to be able to cause the child physical harm.

Hulsing emphasized to Toppen that he was giving up his rights to an automatic appeal with his plea and that he faced a substantial prison term. Toppen said that he understood.

The judge also questioned Moritz about the reasons for a delay in the trial, and the defense attorney said he had used the time to consult with experts and explore the defense.

Toppen said that he was satisfied with Moritz’s work.

Toppen, who turns 21 on April 25, remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail pending next month’s sentence hearing.

