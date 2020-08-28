Charges issued after deadly shooting in Grand Rapids

A 22-year-old Grand Rapids s facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issues charged against a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man in connection to a shooting earlier this week.

Tomari Desuan Jemison is facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing death, according to Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker. Jemison had yet to be arraigned, Becker said.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting on Aug. 26. A 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest showed up to Butterworth Hospital Wednesday night. He died a short time later.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as Cameron Williams. Police said he was the passenger in the vehicle that showed up to the hospital in and was shot by another person in the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be provided to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

