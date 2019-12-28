NEW YORK — A 60-year-old man who was kicked and punched while defending his partner during a $1 mugging on Christmas Eve has died.

The New York Police Department says Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken after the mugging early Tuesday.

His partner, Byron Caceres, tells the Daily News of New York that Fresnada suffered the fatal blows while trying to spare him and urging him to run to safety, which he did.

Police say the two men were walking in the Bronx when several muggers approached them and demanded their property. When the two refused, they were attacked.

Police have released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of pinpointing suspects.

