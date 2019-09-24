GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman who went on a multi-state buying binge using stolen credit card numbers from dozens of victims has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Sabrina M. Lopez and a teen accomplice amassed $33,800 in merchandise and gift cards between mid-March and late April, court records show.

The spending spree came to an end when Kentwood police were able to connect Lopez to myriad losses at the Kohl’s department store at Woodland Mall and at other locations.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge George Jay Quist this week sentenced Lopez to serve between 50 months and 20 years in prison for conducting a criminal enterprise. She was also ordered to pay nearly $37,000 in restitution.

An accomplice, 19-year-old Makisa F. Daramy, will be sentenced in October for larceny.

Investigators say the pair used the stolen credit card numbers to make purchases at Kohl’s stores in Michigan, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio and Missouri.

The two were arrested in June.

