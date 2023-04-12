DEA Detroit warns Michiganders of Xylazine-laced fentanyl or 'zombie drug'

Xylazine is an easily accessible animal tranquilizer and has effects similar to opioids.

DETROIT — Fentanyl, an already highly dangerous drug, is now being laced with a powerful animal tranquilizer that some officials call the "zombie drug."

The Biden Adminstration has recently declared the combination of Xylazine and fentanyl an emerging national threat.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division is working to educate the public of the dangers of Xylazine which has effects similar to opioids.

Mexican cartels use the tranquilizer as a low-cost cutting agent.

Xylazine-laced fentanyl is now present in 48 of 50 states including Michigan. The DEA reports in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained Xylazine.

"One does not have to produce credentials to purchase Xylazine on the internet or on a site that caters to veterinarians," said Orville Green, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Detroit Division.

"Xylazine makes the crisis even worse because it's not reversible by Naloxone or Narcan and because of the hideous effects it can have on those who use it," said Mark Totten, US Attorney for Western District of MI.

Those effects include:

Depressed breathing and heart rate

Unconsciousness

Necrosis which can lead to amputation

Since March 1, Corewell Health West's addiction clinic has had six out-patients test positive for Xylazine-laced fentanyl.

An addiction specialist encourages high-risk people to be tested, especially if they notice any wounds.

"Knowing it's possible that it's out there and if you think you may have been exposed to talk with someone like myself who's an addiction specialist," said Colleen Lane, Medical Director of Corewell Health West.

The US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan says they're trying to disrupt the supply lines but they can't just prosecute their way out of the opioid epidemic.

"This crisis demands an all hands on deck approach that includes medical health professionals, mental health specialists, social service providers and others," said Totten. "But disruption of the supply lines and accountability of those who manufacture and traffic these poisons is an important part of the solution."

A bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. House and Senate in March that would classify Xylazine as a controlled substance in an effort to crack down on the threat.

