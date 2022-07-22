Driver in custody after fatal hit and run in Wyoming

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor.

WYOMING, Michigan — A driver is in custody after a hit and run on Friday resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on South Division Avenue, between 35th and 36th Street. The crash happened when a bicycle attempted to cross South Division and was hit by a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed.

The bicyclist, who's identity is not being released, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police say the driver fled the scene in his car, but witnesses were able to provide a description of the driver and the suspected vehicle. A Kent County deputy found the driver a short time later and was taken into custody.

