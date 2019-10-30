GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been found guilty of child abuse for numerous broken bones suffered by his infant daughter, including fractures to her arms, legs, hands and ribs.

A Kent County jury deliberated about 2½ hours Wednesday before finding Edgar Hall III guilty of second-degree child abuse – reckless act.

The girl arrived at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in September of 2018 with two dozen broken bones in various stages of healing.

Hall’s trial got underway Monday in Kent County Circuit Court. He was charged with first-degree child abuse, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser offense.

Hall, who has two prior child abuse convictions, is facing up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for mid-December.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio says his client maintains his innocence.

Investigators say Hall started abusing his nearly three-month-old daughter soon after her birth in June, of 2018.

The girl’s mother notified Grand Rapids police in September, 2018 after noticing injuries to the infant’s face.

She testified that when she confronted Hall about injuries visible to the girl’s face, his explanation “didn’t add up.’’

She called Grand Rapids police and took her daughter to the hospital. An exam revealed numerous broken bones, which had occurred at least a week to 10 days prior, according to testimony.

Hall’s parental rights to the girl have been terminated. He also has child abuse convictions in 2009 and 2012 involving his son.

