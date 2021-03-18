First person charged in Grand Rapids riot pleads guilty to 10-year felony

In exchange for his plea to a charge of riot, two less serious charges facing Adrian K. Baker were dismissed.

The first person accused in the May 30-31 riot that heavily damaged downtown Grand Rapids pleaded guilty this week to a felony charge of riot.

Adrian K. Baker admitted his guilt during a video status conference in Kent County Circuit Court.

In exchange for his plea, the Kent County Prosecutor’s office agreed to dismiss lesser charges of larceny and malicious destruction of a building.

Baker was accused of stealing a coffee shop sign and causing less than $200 in damage to Biggby Coffee, located on the ground level of McKay Tower at 146 Monroe Center NW.

The plea agreement calls for restitution, although a dollar amount was not mentioned in court.

During the plea hearing, Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Bartlett asked Baker a series of questions to establish a foundation for the plea.

“You wrongly engaged in violent conduct, correct? she asked. “Yes,’’ Baker responded.

“And you intentionally or recklessly caused or created a serious risk of causing public terror. Would you agree with that?’’ Bartlett asked.

“Yes,’’ he responded.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson accepted the guilty plea and set sentencing for mid-May. The judge has the option of sentencing Baker under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows young offenders to have their record wiped clean if they complete a term of probation without any major missteps.

Baker turned 19 in January. At the time of his arrest, Baker listed an address in Gobles, located in Allegan County. He is free on bond.

A warrant charging Baker was signed June 1, making him the first person to be prosecuted.

He is one of 22 people charged with riot for what transpired after a protest to condemn the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Five adults and one juvenile have entered pleas; two have already been sentenced.

Riot is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

