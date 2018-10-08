Kent County deputies are still calling the Monday death of former pastor Dale Cross suspicious. They're looking for someone who may have seen Cross before he died.

The obituary says Cross served as lead pastor at Abundance Life for 24 years, he was a Marine veteran and worked for General Motors for 10 years prior to going into ministry.

Reverend Joseph Cahill said Cross used to visit him when he was in jail and helped him find his way back to a productive life.

"He had visited me a few times when I used to get in trouble like as an adult back in my 20's, he was always encouraging me to do the right thing, he's like my second father," Cahill said.

Cahill grew up in Grand Rapids, and was no stranger to trouble.

"He was like a spiritual father, he always encouraged me to do the right thing, biblically and to keep my eyes focused on Jesus," Cahill said.

Cahill got involved in ministry work because of Dale Cross' influence.

"He really loved Gd with his heart, he would go to church when there was nobody there and just sing songs on the piano for hours," Cahill said.

He says Cross ran Abundant Life Church like a home.

"It's like a family, that's how he ran the church - everybody was like family," Cahill said.

While Cahill no longer lives in Michigan, he said the news of Cross's passing hits home.

"That just blew my mind because he was so loved by so many people in Grand Rapids, especially the members of Abundant Life Church and a lot of those members are people that's been there since they were children," Cahill said.

He is certain that Cross did not kill himself.

"Suicide was one of the things that he talked people out of doing," Cahill said. "He had just retired from being a pastor of Abundant Life like six or seven years ago so he was living really good. The Lord knows who has done it, so it's in his hands. I know that police will find out who did it."

Deputies are still searching for a man they say was seen with Cross moments before he died. He's described as a white man with medium to heavy build, wearing bright teal gym shorts and a gray t-shirt.

He was possibly driving a gray full-size pick-up truck and may have a blue or dark paint stripe along the bottom.

If you have any information about this man or the Cross's death, call the Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer, 616-774-2345.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

