Investigation underway after 1 shot, killed in Grand Rapids

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:19 a.m. in the 1100 block of Dallas Avenue SE. Responding officers located a 30-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The investigation into this shooting is underway. No suspect information is available, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

