5 injured in Robinson Twp. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Five people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Robinson Township.

Police say the crash happened on Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue just before 10 p.m. A vehicle had been traveling south on 104th Avenue when the driver failed to yield to a vehicle traveling west on Lake Michigan Drive.

The vehicles collided, and the driver of the southbound vehicle, a 25-year-old Virginia woman, was pinned in. She was rescued by emergency personnel and transported to a hospital for treatment. Her passenger, a 30-year-old Virginia man, was also injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 39-year-old West Olive man, was taken to a hospital along with two of his passengers, a 41-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman. A 16-year-old boy was also in the vehicle, but was uninjured.

Police say none of the injuries are life threatening, and all of the victims are in stable condition. Lake Michigan Drive was closed for about an hour following the crash.

