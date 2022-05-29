34-year-old man dead in shooting in Kalamazoo

Officers were called to the southeast side of Kalamazoo after receiving reports of someone who had been shot Sunday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detectives with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old man Sunday.

Officers were called to the southeast side of Kalamazoo after receiving reports of someone who had been shot.

Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Fulford Street and found a man who had been hit inside.

The suspect in the homicide had already left the scene when police arrived.

Despite police and medical staff's efforts to resuscitate the victim, he died at the scene.

The 34-year-old Kalamazoo man's identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

