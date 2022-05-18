Medical examiner rules shooting death of 18-year-old Grand Rapids man a homicide

Detectives said a second man showed up to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Authorities want to find out who is responsible for the violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The shooting death of an 18-year-old Grand Rapids man has been ruled a homicide, the Kent County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

A family member confirmed Monday to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Ja'Kwan Mills, 18, was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Av SE on May 14.

Police were investigating the shooting when two victims arrived at area hospitals, both with gunshot wounds. One victim died from his injuries, and the other received non-life-threatening injuries.

Mills' football coach with the Grand Valley Christian Patriots, Brian Shafer, said Mills was far too young to lose his life.

"He's one of those kids that's just...a goofball. Smiling and acting silly. He had his rough edges for sure, but those come in the environment that a lot of these kids grow up in," Shafer said.

Most of the stores in the plaza were closed at the time, and shop owners are now hoping that cameras will be installed around the parking lot.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.